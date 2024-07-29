Following the results of the elections in Venezuela which declared the current president and candidate for re-election the winner, Nicolas Madurothere are protests on the streets of Caracas and other places in the country.

The demonstrations that brought together hundreds of people have been recorded on video.

Hundreds of people are holding a mass protest at the El Libertador military air base, the largest in the country, in Aragua. People are gathering at the entrance to the air base.

Hundreds of people are holding a mass protest at the El Libertador military air base, the largest in the country, in Aragua. People are gathering at the entrance to the air base.

In Petare, uIn one of the most populated areas of Caracas, hundreds of people have been banging pots and pans from their homeswhile others take to the streets protesting Maduro’s second re-election, which gives him the opportunity to remain in power for six more years.

It should be remembered that the National Electoral Council declared the current president the winner of the elections with 51.2 percent, while the opposition candidate Edmundo González obtained 44.2 percent.

Chavez statue toppled

In Falcón, protesters toppled a statue of the late former president Hugo Chávez.

In Falcón, protesters toppled a statue of the late former president Hugo Chávez in the plaza located on Shema Saher Avenue in Coro.

It is worth saying that the so-called Chavismo has completed 25 continuous years of hegemony in Venezuela.

