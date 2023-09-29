New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared this Friday a state of emergency due to the rains that are causing flash floods in several areas including the Big Applewhere the subway system, bus and roads have been affected.

Hochul told the channel today ABC7 that the “epicenter” of the storm is in Brooklyn and recalled that “Flash floods are unpredictable” and can be deadlyso he recommended that the population stay at home and not take their vehicles, which can become death traps.

The area of ​​​​the Hudson Valley, in the north of the state, and Long Island, in the east, where it is estimated that the water could reach 13 centimeters, and the five boroughs of New York City, where the They could reach up to about 23 centimeters, according to NBC.

At the moment no material or human damage has been reported, but There are interruptions on New York City subway linessuspended lines on the MetroNorth railroad, and delays on buses heading to New Jersey from Manhattan.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens has also been affected, where access to a terminal has been closed, while local media report flight delays at the three airports in the New York metropolitan area.

Videos shared on social networks by New Yorkers early in the morning show flooded streets in Brooklyn, in which the water reaches half the height of the cars, as well as buses with the floor full of water and metro stations in which jets of water fall from the ceiling.

According to weather forecasts, it is expected to rain throughout the day and into the early hours of Saturday, and The amount of water could reach in some points the measurements recorded with Hurricane Ida, two years ago. Due to

Floods from Hurricane Ida killed more than a dozen people in the city, especially people who were in the basements of buildings in the county of Queens, the most affected county at the time.

