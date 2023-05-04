Flower Medina, member of the squad National Guard, It is a trend on the Internet, it has immediately captivated users on social networks, since it is distinguished by its bearing, beauty, look and courage, teaching that you can be beautiful and talented at the same time.

The official girl of the National Guard of Mexico, through digital platforms, has shown her passion for being part of the public security function in charge of the Federation, since she has recorded

The Mexican has shared on the TikTok social network in her account ‘@flormedina1998’, recordings in which both she and her colleagues perform public security tasksTherefore, Flor Medina is seen in the uniform.

The videos released have gone viral, since in addition to showing her professionalism in the corporation, in patrol activities, and her dedication, the young woman to Being seen in photos with his military uniform steals sighs due to his eyes.

Although the official content creator has her clips with the messages disabled, they all have thousands of views as her performance by being part of the GN stands out.

How to join the National Guard?

The public security institution of a civil nature, a decentralized body of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, is in charge of combating organized crime in the country, the National Guard of Mexico, in addition to becoming a trend in social networks due to its strategies against operatives, different agents have shown the hard work they do every day.

On the page of the Government of Mexico, to join the National Guard, place among requirements, regulations, its conformation, responsibilities, obligations, powers, among other signs to enlist.

To join and transform Mexico by being in the National Guard, you need to:

Be between 18 and 30 years of age

Being Mexican by birth and not having acquired another nationality.

Marital status: single and not living in concubinage.

Male staff must have a minimum height of 1.63 meters.

Female staff must have a minimum height of 1.63 meters.

Body mass index from 18.5 to 27.9.

Not having belonged to the armed forces and/or police force.