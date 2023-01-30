Sonora.- Far from his homeland, in search of better opportunities given his low economic resources, Miguel and his beautiful girlfriendthey went viral, since They left Venezuela to sell arepas in Mexico.

The needs to live adequately, causes millions of people to migrate, however, along the way, they face problems, such is the case of the Venezuelan protagonists of this viral story, who when leaving sell their typical food from the country, “arepas”, in Sonora.

Miguel and his girlfriend are part of the migration crisis, leaving Venezuela to find a life, however, to find financial resources, they currently sell arepas in Mexico, as presented on Facebook by the Azteca Sonora account.

Miguel, recounted that upon leaving the land where he was born, Venezuela, together with his girlfriend, must have passed through the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, Colombia, and from there they went to Hermosillo, Sonora, but to pay the per diem and solve your economy They decided to start a business, since in order to get to Mexico, they sold all the material things they had.

Therefore, to stay out of their country, they decided to sell something new to the Mexicans, arepasAccording to Miguel, at the beginning they could not find the ideal flour with which the food that is accompanied by chicken or chicken is made, but fortunately, they succeeded.

Therefore, the man and the woman, although they miss their roots, are currently working in their venture, located in the Government Center of the City of Hermosillo, Sonora.

The idea that the couple had, caught the attention of thousands of Internet users, since young people are working to have an economic livelihood, so they strive every day to have better opportunities.