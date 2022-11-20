The Qatar 2022 World Cup has started and thousands of fans are already waiting for their country to play to cheer up, however, many of them, especially the Mexican fans, have not lacked reasons to have fun.
And it is that as irreverent as always, an Aztec fan walked the streets of Qatar with a horn on his back in the spitting image of the pípila, with the sound at full volume of the famous sound of “old iron that sells“, which is well known in Mexico, since in practically all popular neighborhoods that audio has been heard.
While that was happening, hundreds of Mexican fans were recording the moment while laughing out loud at the shocked looks of the Qatari citizens.
Meanwhile, the team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will have their first World Cup match on November 22, as they will face Poland in a reserved forecast duel; on November 26 they face Argentina and on the 30th of the same month they close the group stage against Saudi Arabia.
