Among the pits of Enzo and Dino Ferrari’s International Circuit in Imola, on the occasion of the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day, we came across the Lotus 91. A jewel with an unmistakable livery, dominated by gold and black, which in the season Formula 1 of 1982 takes a single victory entered the legend.

After seasons characterized by poor results, Colin Chapman, owner of Lotus, decided to go back to designing a more conventional single-seater, partly inspired by the Williams FW07 – winner of the 1980 world championship with Alan Jones – and the Lotus 88, with which maximize downforce created by ground effect in 1981.

Replacing the 87B, the Lotus 91 was powered by the Ford Cosworth V8 engine and fitted with a carbon fiber and Kevlar monocoque chassis. The real revolution of this car, however, lay in the suspension system: the 91 was the first Formula 1 single-seater with active suspension, with a system that allowed control of their behavior while driving.

Although not having a turbo engine as powerful as that of its main rivals, the team tried to develop the car as best as possible for the 1982 season. In this particular year, marked by various tragic events, Lotus was often forced to start from the positions backup due to disappointing performances in qualifying.

In the race, however, the single-seater behaved differently, so much so that it allowed its drivers to lead the team to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings. The only victory, the last for Chapman’s team, came in Austria.

At the Osterreichring, Elio De Angelis is the author of a real feat. The Roman driver, in his fourth season in the top flight, rhe manages to stoically resist a gearbox problem in his Lotus 91 and the approach of Keke Rosberg’s Williams. Defending and winning the race by 50 thousandths of a second. For Rosberg, the disappointment will be mitigated by winning the world title…