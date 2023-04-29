Social networks have become the perfect space to show without shame the joys of life and everything we are passionate about. That is why a girl from Colombia has become an internet celebrity for showing that she is the best petty officer in the National Army.

This young woman is known on social media as Linda Hurtado @linda_hurtado99 and besides being an excellent Army officer, she has proven to be a cheerful and dynamic woman. Evidence of this are her fun posts where she shows her best dance steps and daily activities.

In some of her most viral posts, Linda shows off her training activities as NCO of the National Army. In the footage, she shows off her attitudes as a defender of the people, since she has shown that she has an excellent aim with automatic and semi-automatic rifles.

On TikTok it is where the young woman receives the most compliments from her fans. Since she currently has more than 38,000 followers on the social network of Chinese origin and more than 200,000 interactions.

What is the National Army of Colombia?

The National Army of Colombia is a national security organization, whose functions include conducting military operations aimed at defending the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country.

The vision of the National Army is to continue being the decisive action force of the Nation, with the capacity to conduct autonomous, joint, coordinated and combined operations, simultaneously in two theaters of operations, one external and/or one internal, in accordance with your website.

