He man who killed two women today and injured at least one more man inside the Technological University of Guadalajara (UTEG)would be a student of this educational institution, according to the first reports that have unofficially emerged at the scene of the events.

After perpetrating his attack with two knives and a machete, the approximately 20-year-old young man, who was wearing dark clothing, was trapped inside the UTEG Guadalajara, which helped lead to his capture minutes later.

He alleged UTEG student He would have been detained in an educational classroom where he was cornered by police officers after he took the lives of two women and injured one more man. There he was forced to drop the bladed weapons that he still carried after repeatedly injuring his victims.

About the two women deceased It is not yet clear whether they are students of the institution or academic staff of the institution. UTEG Guadalajara.

Of the person who was injured It has been unofficially reported that it would be the academic coordinator of UTEG Guadalajarawho after receiving first aid was urgently transferred to Clinic 14 of the IMSS, where he has been declared in serious condition.

Inside the campus still Interviews are carried out with the other students who witnessed this attack. In addition, the pertinent expert work is being carried out regarding the two corpses.

In addition to the Guadalajara Police and the National Guard, it has also reached the UTEG of Guadalajara personnel of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office, including prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, who is expected in the next few minutes to receive official information about this murder of two female people.

VIDEOS: Two women are killed at the UTEG university in Guadalajara

It should be noted that this double murder of women in Guadalajara It occurs a few hours from March 8, International Women's Daydate for which Jalisco women have scheduled two mega marches in the city of Guadalajara to demand respect for their human rights, including a life free of violence.