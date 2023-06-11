Apple has officially introduced andi iOS 17, the new generation of iPhone operating system. This was presented at Apple’s WWDC 2023 and despite the fact that the update will reach the devices of the company founded by Steve Jobs in a few months, there is already a question about which teams will be able to enjoy this.

Fortunately, a tiktoker has revealed which iPhone devices will enjoy the version iOS 17 from Apple which stands out for having new features.

was the user of TikTok, @mr_happs who roughly listed the Apple devices that will no longer accept the update. This is because it should be noted that Apple only offers an average of between 5-7 years of support, so some old equipment will be left out.

iPhones compatible with iOS 17

iPhone XS & XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 PRO & PRO MAX.

iPhone 12, PRO & PRO MAX.

iPhone 13 & 13 MINI.

iPhone 13 PRO & PRO MAX.

iPhone 14 & 14 PLUS.

iPhone 14 PRO & PRO MAX.

The iOS 17 update was officially presented on June 5, however, the date on which it will enter Apple cell phones has not been reported, although it is expected to be at the end of autumn of this 2023.