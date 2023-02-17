Mexico.- The influencer Hotspanish was the victim of a joke cruel, but according to the content that he usually uploads to his social networks. He found his girlfriend lying with his best friend in bed where they sleep together

“I thought you would last longer, why are you here?” were the young woman’s first words when the Mexican-American entered the room. Shortly after, she said sarcastically: “he was quick (…) he wanted to take away my desire.”

The friend who, jokingly, betrayed the trust of hotspanishHe said: “brother, wait, it’s not what you’re thinking, he asked me for a favor, wait, he asked me for a favor.”

The latter made the influencer explode in anger even more and throw his friend in the face: “after everything I’ve done for you, you know what I did, it’s cool.”

“Calm down. Don’t yell in front of people, they’ll find out. What a shame, no,” said the woman.

In the end, those involved told Hotspanish that it was all a cruel joke like the ones he usually does to generate views on his videos.

Let’s remember that not long ago the leader of Team Broccoli took to the streets to offer money in exchange for challenges, taking one of the citizens who participated to the hospital.