One of the factors that influences having a good quality of life is maintaining a healthy diet, since with this we can prevent and combat diseases. However, Choosing products that do us good is usually a complicated task, even more so if it comes to choosing fruits, because not doing it correctly could affect your health.

This was reported by a popular food engineer who is dedicated to giving advice to Internet users on how and what foods to choose. She is known in TikTok, like Mariana Zapién (@ingdetusalimentos), and recently released the alerts that you must take into account to throw a fruit immediately.

“This here is mold and consuming it can put your health at risk,” the young woman mentioned at the beginning of the publication where she explained the damage that consuming food contaminated with this can cause to the body fungus.

The engineer mentioned that mold appears as small filamentous white spots on fruits and other foods and although sometimes there are those who remove these stains to consume the rest, this “IT SHOULD NOT BE DONE”, because all the product is already contaminated.

He explained that this is possible because the type of fungus has already formed a microscopic network that has already contaminated all the food and consuming it can be harmful.

“Although we think we already removed itthe food is already contaminated, over there it ismicroscopic uctures that we cannot see with the naked eye… This is very harmful because it can cause respiratory problems or fungal infections,” explained the food expert.

Mariana Zapién reiterated that this advice is not something that should be taken at the same time, since there are types of mold that can produce very dangerous toxins called “mycotoxins”which can cause different severe and even fatal health conditions.