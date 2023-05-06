Do you like music? If so, surely you appreciate great performers regardless of gender, just like Michael Jackson and Alberto Aguilera Valadez ‘Juan Gabriel’ were in life. Today we present you a video of how the “King of Pop” would sound singing a composition by the Mexican in Spanish.

The Juan Gabriel’s song sung by Michael Jackson was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and published on TikTok by the user of the account ‘@sodolpoescatilipi’, who did not give more details about it.

In the clip, the voice of the American who died on June 25, 2009 is heard interpreting the piece ‘Dear’.

One of the highlights is the timbre of voice, exactly the same as the musician recognized for hits like ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Bad’ and many more.

Still, it was striking that not all the song was well intoned by the Michael Jackson made with Artificial Intelligence. Just as if a person, with defects, sang the notes.

This creation is a sign that technological advances have reached a point of no return. In today’s era, it is difficult to recognize whether an audio, video or photo is real. Imagine what will happen to AI in 30 years.

Let us remember that the American singer Michael Joseph Jackson died in a rented mansion in Holmby Hills, 100 North Carolwood, in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, when they tried to revive him after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

What is an AI?

An AI, or artificial intelligenceis a field of study of computer science that focuses on building systems and programs capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence.

It is based on the development of algorithms and models that allow machines to process information, learn from it, make decisions and perform actions autonomously.

the AI encompasses a wide range of techniques and approachesincluding machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, robotics, and fuzzy logic, among others.

These techniques allow machines to acquire knowledge, adapt to new situations, solve problems, recognize patterns, and make data-driven decisions.

Artificial intelligence has numerous applications in various fields, such as medicine, industry, logistics, commerce, security, financial services, and customer service, among others.

It has experienced rapid advancement in recent decades thanks to the increase in computer processing power, the availability of large volumes of data, and advances in machine learning algorithms and techniques.