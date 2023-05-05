Sinaloan ranchers discover delicious ‘bathed tacos’ for only ten pesos | PHOTOS

Do you know someone who disappeared after being hired by a company? That is the case of a young woman from Pueblawho worried some people by stopping showing signs of life once they started working as a BanCoppel cashier.

This is what he said in his TikTok account ‘@eve_arroyo2’, where he gave details about his first days and his end as employee at Coppel’s bankthe Sinaloan department store that competes with Elektra for first place in ‘department stores’.

Eve Arroyo narrated that she went to ask for a job opportunity and they hired her immediatelyalready as part of the company, he showed good skills and had a “fast” performance.

Having said position as a BanCoppel cashier made her disappear from her social networks for a while, although it is unknown if it is due to being focused on her activities or an unfriendly schedule.

“They hired me instantly, my performance was very fast. For this reason I disappeared from my social networks for a long time,” you can read in the video uploaded to the Chinese social network.

The young woman accompanied the material along with the following message to her followers: “If you have any questions regarding my work at BanCoppel, I will be answering you. Currently I no longer work for that company.”

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions in the comments: “and they pay well? What are the advantages and disadvantages of being there?”, “I want to know what days do you rest, and hours in the bank area?”, “what career did you study do they train you?”

The video has a total of 748,000 views up to the time of making this publication, 18.5 thousand likes, more than 100 comments and almost a thousand ‘saved’ give shape to the success it has had.

What is Bancoppel?

BanCoppel is a Mexican financial institution which is for Coppel what Banco Azteca is for Elektra.

In his early years, focused on serving low-income clients and those who did not have access to traditional banking services.

financial institution was noted for its innovation in the industrysuch as the launch of one of the first credit cards in Mexico without the need for a credit history.

Today, BanCoppel offers a wide range of financial products and servicesincluding savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, personal and business loans, insurance and more.

BanCoppel has stood out for its focus on serving low-income clients. It has opened branches in rural and urban areas across the country to provide access to financial services to people who previously did not have banking options.