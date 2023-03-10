Culiacán.- Blessed social networks, I would say you know who, are capable of making us from a laugh to a tear. Today we bring you the story of a Grandpa that He pretended to be disabled and ended up making fun of it after being gifted money.

Fake? Determine it yourself after reading the details of this note.

The video that you can find at the end of the text was uploaded to the TikTok account ‘@elcompacamaroon’from a content creator who goes by the same stage name.

The story unfolded in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloawhere a elderly man was recorded while crossing the street slowly with a body pose that reflected difficulty in moving the upper and lower extremities.

“El Compa” Camarón even asked the driver of a “Vegas” route truck to stop to give the pass to the grandfather, who received money from the influencer when he reached the other side of the road.

“Pass him in, pass him in. I’m going to give you a fair, poor sir. Pass him in. Get abused, a car is going to grab you, sir!”, he said, before giving him a bill of fifty Mexican pesos.

“Thank you, sir, thank you,” the older adult said, faking his voice.

It was then that he composed his body position and quickened his step while saying, “thank you, very kind of you. I fooled you all.” It was clear that she wasn’t in pain at all from his steady walk.

The video went viral on the Chinese social network, where it accumulated millions of views, hearts and thousands of comments.

Real or fake?