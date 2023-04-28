Living through infidelity in a relationship is perhaps one of the most difficult events for a couple. The solution in these cases is almost always separation so that everyone can live their lives in peace. However, on occasions this affectation usually leaves a bad feeling and leads some people to take revenge.

This is the case of a boy who received hundreds of criticisms on social networks for publicly exposing that his girlfriend of 6 years of relationship was unfaithful to him.

The controversial publication was made by the young Jair Mel on his TikTok account @jahir.mel, where in several videos he showed the “surprise” that he prepared for his girlfriend on her birthday for having been unfaithful.

“She’s my girlfriend, we’ve been together for six years, I couldn’t see myself in the future without her, we had a thousand plans together, she already had her engagement ring. I made this surprise for you, for your birthday!” the young man wrote on various posters that he threw to the ground.

In the recording you can see how the boyfriend takes his girl in cooperation with a friend to a nearby park where the surprise is. A huge banner that she says; “HAPPY BIRTHDAY UNFAITHFUL”.

It was as a result of the publication that the video reached more than 11 million views on TikTok and received hundreds of comments. Many of them criticizing the young man for the dishonorable way in which he faced the alleged infidelity that he experienced.

“Because I tell so much, things are direct and as they are”, “Whether acted or not. It’s a little man to do that if it doesn’t work”were some of the comments.