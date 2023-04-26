Although I hallucinate “seduce or deceive by taking one thing for another”, in Mexico, the term has become a trend because users have used it as a lifestyle, therefore, we present to you Hallucinating phrases for your photos that will make you look like a war buchon.

It was through the TikTok social network, where a user identified as ‘@luni274’, who posted an image referring to hallucinations in the background of the video, while writing: “Frases you hallucinate for your photos”.

Searching for ‘Freaks’ on apps like Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok yields inspirational images of people in expensive clothes, jewelry, sunglasses and luxury cars.

The trend that many want to follow to be fashionable is usually the appearance shown by the bosses, they even tend to put narcocorrido songs in the background, as one of the fundamental elements.

For this reason, both young people and adults have gone viral on social networks by publicly showing off or pretending to their followers, who have a lot of money, although it is not always real, but they publish hallucinatory-style photographs that have said goodbye to the bugs.

In the viral case of the user ‘@luni274’, after posting the image referring to the hallucinating lifestyle, with clothes from major brands, he posted the phrase: “Humility is not poverty, it is quality of person”.

When reading the phrase to be placed in the description next to photographs pretending to be hallucinations, netizens added in the comment box:

“If envy increases, it is a sign that you are moving forward”

“Change me for someone better, not for someone who wants to be like me”

“I am like the moon, it is always alone and it never stops shining.”