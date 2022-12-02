The writer Daniela Tarazona has become fond of the word handsome, which she defines as “moving to the rhythm of salsa music. Be handsome it is knowing how to conquer and be pleasant, having a mystical display in life”. That’s one of nearly 11,000 words included in the Dictionary of own and shared Mexicanisms, which this year presents its second edition at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL). In this video from EL PAÍS, several writers who attended the most important book event of the year, answer the question: What is your favorite Mexicanism?

