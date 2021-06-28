For centuries, humans have been drawn to the coast and built great cities there. Not so much for an attraction to marine life, but for trade and the ease of connecting different cultures.

However, a study could put an end to these big cities. A UN draft shows the devastating effect that climate change can have on these great metropolises, predicting that, by 2050, several of them, including New York, Tokyo or Bombay, could disappear totally or partially by the rise in the level of the oceans, making the belated efforts of humanity to combat global warming sterile.

Scientists anticipate that, in the near future, entire cities will have to be abandoned in the face of rising waters.