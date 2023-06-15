stories of students who completed their studies often move social networks, this by showing the adversities they went through to fulfill their great dream.

Reason why students have gone viral for their graduation dresses, as some wear traditional costumes, however, the girl who is the protagonist of this story, They ran out of criticism for going with a ‘special’ outfit.

Although some clips are moving due to the gestures they make for their parents on the day of the cap, by dedicating their title to them, placing the cap and gown on them, they manage to move everyone, however, what a young woman achieved was open debate on the Internet.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@akiraquezada29’, shared one of her happiest days in her life, the day of her graduation, however, when she showed how she was dressed, criticism began to rain down on her. .

In the delivery of the papers, it is customary to have a nice outfit under the gown, to take photos later with her colleagues, however, the young woman surprised everyone, because her dress stood out from everyone.

Akira noted in the clip’s description, “Rumors say: ‘My prom dress was the best,'” she later showed off the dress she was wearing under her gown, wowing everyone with its color and design.

When she was seen wearing the peculiar dress, she received criticism, from the one who told her that it actually looked like “pajamas”, to the one who pointed out: “For an academic event, a knee-length dress is better, long dresses for weddings or parties2 However, the creator of the content pointed out that she liked her outfit.