Navojoa.- Georgina Lopez Peralta is a 64-year-old woman who for more than four decades decided to start working in masonry and break stereotypes to raise their three children in Navojoa, Sonora.

The story was documented in a video published under the name “She is Georgina, bricklayer at heart” on the Facebook account “Azteca Sonora”, where the woman revealed that started working at the age of 17 but it was at the age of 20 that he learned about his current trade.

“Well, don’t listen, my work didn’t allow it, imagine how I would look with a skirt or a little dress there, jarring,” said the female, followed by a laugh at the question of the journalist who interviewed her.

Currently, Mrs. Georgina has six grandchildren, who are proud of the work that their grandmother does to support the family. She says goodbye to them every morning when she leaves the house at 5:00 a.m., because she comes back until night.

“I liked the work, heavy, tired but beautiful. I liked it,” he added.

The dark side of history was mentioned with a good attitude by the bricklayer womanan issue that helps perpetuate the negative stereotype of construction workers: machismo.

The granny confessed that in her youth she did receive compliments and comments of that type, but with good humor she clarified that her classmates learned to respect her over the years.

We recommend you read:

Their gender has little to do with their abilities. He knows how to cast roofs, lay floors, glue bricks, pottery and other tasks masonry features.