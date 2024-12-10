A group of Syrian rebels have broken into the mansion of Major General Maher al-Assad, the brother of former president Bashar al-Assad, known for being the most ruthless of the clan. The lightning offensive that managed to end more than fifty years of the regime has also been accompanied by raids and looting on family properties. The images show a vast underground network of luxury which is speculated to have been the Assads’ escape route. Shortly after, their arrival in Russia would be announced, where Vladimir Putin granted them asylum.

The most ruthless of the family

It should be noted that Maher al-Assad He was commander of the Republican Guard and the Army’s Fourth Division, and a member of the Central Committee of the Syrian regional branch of the Baath Party. It was he who personally assumed the production and trafficking of Captagon, the so-called cocaine of the poor. Managing clandestine laboratories and export routes. Not in vain, 80% of the world’s capitagon is produced in Syria and has represented a “financial lifeline” for the Al Assad regime at a time when sanctions and the country’s isolation were taking their toll on its population.

In fact, the benefits generated by this drug are valued at more than 10 billion dollars annually, money that ended up in tax havens. Now, Assad’s brother still missingbut the insurgents have captured some revealing images of his palace in Damascus.

This is what luxury underground tunnels are like

One of the videos before accessing the lower part tours the rooms with open closets, packages on the floor in the kitchen or living room and discarded shopping bags. And among the boxes, a wooden one stands out in which it looks like gold inlays. After this short tour you access the basement. High, curved ceilings appear as you descend a spiral staircase and two additional stairs.









Among the videos that have circulated of these facilities, and which have been echoed by Al Jazeera, one of them describes that we are facing a huge complex of tunnels. wide enough for trucks carrying Captagon and gold to pass. We see furnished rooms and open Coca Cola cans. Another video says that the tunnels were “ready with ventilation, living rooms, bedrooms, locks and metal doors.”

Several recordings made in recent days had already shown the Assads’ lifestyle, which included a large collection of luxury cars and numerous residences.

While the panorama continues to be marked by the uncertainty of how the complex work of regime change. And beyond this propaganda on the networks, President Joe Biden remembers to remain vigilant about the following movements, while other events committed by the old regime are revealed. “Let us not be mistaken: some of the rebel groups that overthrew Assad tThey have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses.«he states.