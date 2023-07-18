On more than one occasion, the authorities have reported the arrest of municipal police officers, by allowing some irregularity thanks to receiving a bribe or being in danger, as in this case that has opened a debate on social networks, which, the protagonist is a former police officer who accepted a bribe.

The viral case that travels the Internet is about a former Culiacán Police, who after confess how they gave him 25,000 pesos as a bite on the Sinaloa beachthe video has impacted everyone.

Sinaloa, is famous for its gastronomy, culture, dance music, and one of the factors that tourists always want to explore, its beaches, one of the most famous, being considered a cabotage port and family recreational space, was the place where the former officer highlighted having received a bribe.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@laplebizza’ account shared an interview that he conducted with a former police officer, however, upon hearing it, Internet users began to send him strong markings.

The purpose of the public function of the police is to maintain security and order, unfortunately, it has become known that not all members follow the rules and laws.

The protagonist of this viral video stressed that he He was at the security entrance to enter AltataTherefore, by seeking to ensure that visitors respect the laws and protect them, at a certain hour, prevented them from entering.

However, on one occasion, the young man who was dedicated to protecting citizens and their assets from dangers and criminal acts, pointed out that a person came wanting to enter, although at first he told him that it was not possible because they could punish him by allowing him to enter. enter the port since it was very late, however, He ended up accepting because he received 5 thousand pesos.

Likewise, during the clip, he mentioned that in 4 hours he could acquire up to 7,000 pesos, but one day, together with his colleagues, they managed to collect more than 25,000 pesos thanks to “the bites,” which is why the attacks from Internet users did not wait.

VIDEOS | Former Culiacán Police confesses how they gave him 25 thousand pesos as a bite on the Sinaloa beach