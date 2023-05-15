Eugenio Derbez He is the most important actor and comedian in Mexico, which is why his image is known throughout the world. Despite the level of fame that the film producer also has, there are those who do not know him.

This was what happened with a foreign influencer who decided to ask on TikTok “who is he?”, after observing that dozens of people asked him for a photo when they found him on the plane.

“I sat next to this guy on the plane and people kept asking for pictures. I did the only logical thing and asked TikTok assuming he would never know I did this,” wrote the tiktoker Paige Craig who in her publication already has more than 25 million views.

In the recording you can see the young woman sitting inside the plane and even next to her the mythical Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

It was after the viralization of the video that the actor himself gave the answer to the young woman. In a short message, Eugenio Derbez spoke of his career as a screenwriter and director, as well as other trades and lives that he has dramatized in his most popular films.

The young woman was surprised by Eugenio Derbez’s response, since despite having more than 1 million followers on TikTok, I never imagined that the person who would sit next to her was the famous Mexican actor.

“I really thought I got away with not knowing this, but Paige didn’t, I was just busy getting her production team to make me a whole educational video. Now let’s watch your movies Eugenio Derbez,” wrote the young woman in the publication that went viral.