There are only two audiovisual records in the world that show the intimate moment in which a whale feeds its calf. The first was recorded years ago in the waters off Hawaii. The most recent was captured in August 2022 in the Gulf of Cupica, near the Colombian city of Bahía Solano, in Chocó, and was presented to the public this week at the Explora Park in Medellín. The never-before-seen images of a humpback whale and its calf lactating open up new scenarios for scientific research, help raise awareness in communities about the need to protect ecosystems, and serve as an input and tool for designing public conservation policies, after more than 40 years of research on these cetaceans.

Natalia Botero Acosta, a biologist from the University of Antioquia, Master’s and PhD in animal behavior and neuroscience at the University of Southern Mississippi and one of the researchers who captured the exact moment of lactation, describes what is observed in the video as follows: “ We see how the calf descends to its mother after surfacing to breathe. It stimulates the genital area of ​​the whale, the mammary slits, and it sticks to its mother to breastfeed”, she explains in an interview with EL PAÍS. In this sequence, which lasts about a minute, she can see how the milk is dispersed in the water. In the end, the little calf of almost 900 kilos returns to the surface to breathe. “It is interesting to see the posture that the mother exercises while she breastfeeds. She is passive, she is almost immobile, with her pectoral fins extended, making extremely slow movements; she just goes with the flow, ”adds the scientist, who is part of the Macuáticos Colombia Foundation, one of the organizations that led the research project.

A whale and its calf in the Gulf of Cupica, Department of Chocó (Colombia), in August 2022.

The images of the video, recorded in the recently declared Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó Biosphere Reserve, were obtained thanks to state-of-the-art devices with multisensors that adhere to the back of the whale like a kind of jacket. In the capsule that is attached to the animal there are cameras, thermometers, microphones and many other tools to analyze the health and behavior of the world’s largest mammals. Mar Palanca Gascón, a biologist from the University of Valencia (Spain), a master’s degree in evolutionary biology and co-founder of the scientific tourism platform Madre Agua, and who also participated in the project, tells how these devices allow for detailed monitoring of cetaceans. “We were able to get into the intimacy of the animals’ lives that otherwise would not have been possible. We accessed a unique moment”. Palanca Gascón explains that when the whales come out to breathe near the boat, they put the capsule on them. The devices remain attached to the animal for 15 to 20 hours, then release, float and send a GPS signal so scientists can find them and study the data.

The two scientists agree on the emotion they felt when they saw the images of breastfeeding for the first time. “I was totally amazed, speechless,” recalls Botero. The researcher explains that despite the fact that the humpback is the most studied whale species in the world, many questions remain about its life. “There are behaviors of this whale that are still a mystery to science. For example, copulation between male and female, childbirth and lactation”. Thousands of humpback whales arrive every year in the waters of the Colombian Pacific to do just those three things. “Here the reproductive functions of this species take place: fertilization, birth and a critical part of raising the young,” she reads in a statement from the Explora Park in Medellín.

That is why this short video is so important for the study of the species. Palanca Gascón believes that in addition to their scientific value, the images also have an impact on the populations that live near the areas where the whales transit. “This audiovisual record is very powerful in influencing people’s behavior and helping them take care of the whale’s ecosystems. It is not the same as being told that humpbacks are going to have their children on the coasts where you live, than being able to see the intimate act of nursing the pups on a video”, explains the Spanish scientist.

The number of cetaceans of this species has been gradually recovering in recent years, after extensive periods of industrial hunting during the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century. “It is true that the hunting of these animals is now prohibited, but there are other factors that affect the whales.” The biologist says that accidents with boats, marine noise, plastic pollution and, above all, climate change are today the great challenges worldwide that put the conservation of whales and their ecosystems at risk.

