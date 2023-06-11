Present in the homes of thousands of people around the world as an essential element in everyday food, Coca Cola is he most consumed soft drink because its effervescent flavor has made soft drinks an irresistible product for more than 100 years.

It is due to the popularity of the Coca Cola that his secret formula It has become something desired by manufacturers and even though it is relatively hidden, what we can learn about the preparation of this dark drink is how it is made.

This process was revealed by the content creator, tiktoker and food engineer, @ingdetusalimentos who showed how the ingredients are mixed to create Coca-Cola.

“First, the ingredients are mixed, such as phosphoric acid, class 4 caramel, added sugars, etc… and all this to form a highly concentrated syrup”, explained the young woman.

He added that, after this step, what is done is to mix the caramel with water to create the base of the Coca-Cola and then proceed to the packaging to add the carbonation.

“Once mixed, we stop at carbonation, where carbon dioxide is injected, which gives Coca-Cola that characteristic of effervescence.”

The food engineer explained that after packaging all the bottled product is inspected to prevent them from coming out with factory defects and after that “Coca-Cola is ready!”.

The young woman clarified that although the production process of Coca-Cola is known, its formulation remains a secret, since it is regulated under the “industrial secret” clause, for which its use, digression and appropriation is a crime that is punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a fine for a lot of money.