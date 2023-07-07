A serious emergency was experienced this Thursday in Zaragoza, Spain, on behalf of one storm that discharged more than 50 liters of water in the city in one hour. The rain affected the train and bus services, and left several houses flooded and cars swept away by the water on the main roads of the city.

The storm started around six in the evening. According to the local newspaper Heraldo, there was a record of hail, which reached up to 11 centimeters in diameter, and winds that reached 92 kilometers per hour.

The most serious situation occurred in the Tercer Cinturón (Z-30), one of the key roads in Zaragoza, where dozens of vehicles were trapped in the water and others were swept away by strong currents.

Images shared on social networks show that several people climbed on the roof of their vehicles or they had to hold onto trees to avoid being swept away by the water.

The most widespread video is that of a woman, later identified as María L., who clung to the roof of her car until she was rescued minutes later by firefighters and taken to the hospital along with nine other people. Although she did not sustain any injuries or injuries, she was diagnosed with mild hypothermia.

Heavy rains have caused flooding and numerous material damages in the Spanish city of Zaragoza on June 6, local media reported.

To rescue the people trapped in their vehicles, it was necessary to move all-terrain trucks, which generally attend forest fire emergencies, ropes and even divers to make sure there were no more people underwater.

During the storm, several supermarkets and stores in the area were also flooded and the city’s traffic light service stopped working in almost all neighborhoods, which caused some minor crashes in the city and heavy traffic congestion.

According to the balance made this Friday morning by the mayoress of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, at least 10 people were rescued in or near their vehicles. No deaths have been reported, although one of the rescued women is in an ICU with a serious prognosis.

“In those ten minutes, 20 liters per square meter fell, which, if extrapolated to an hour, would double what the red alert is. On average, it remained at 56 liters per square meter in one hour and therefore we suffered very serious problems throughout the city,” the mayor said, as quoted by Heraldo.

Yesterday, heavy rains caused flooding and damage in Zaragoza, Spain. Several people were injured and there were tense moments with people on the roofs of their cars who had to be rescued.

At least 200 units were deployed to deal with the emergency that, according to local sources, would have left millions of dollars in damage in Zaragoza.

The mayoress also affirmed that there are no precedents for the situation that Zaragoza experienced on Thursday. “It has been an unprecedentedly strong storm and we are going to assess all the material damage that has taken place in the city of Zaragoza.”

