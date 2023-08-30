1994 is a year that indelibly marks Formula 1, with the weekend of the San Marino Grand Prix. Ferrari is in the midst of a dark period, it hasn’t seen its own driver climb the top step of the podium since 1990.

Already at the end of 1993 the Scuderia had undertaken a slow re-foundation of its structure, and among the various measures, the president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo had recalled the engineer John Barnard. Barnard and Gustav Brunner designed the 412 T1: 4 as the number of valves per cylinder, 12 as the cylinders, and T as an indication of the transverse gearbox. The wheelbase of this car is greatly lengthened, and the front suspensions are attached to the body with a flexible plate.

This is the single-seater Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger have at their disposal to compete in the ’94 season: a world championship which is inaugurated with a podium by the French driver, and which continues with good placings alternating with retirements, three podiums and three second places. Then comes the German Grand Prix.

At Hockenheim, the V12 of Berger’s 412 T1 manages to close the gap with its rivals, and wins. Finally, the long fast that lasted 58 races was over.