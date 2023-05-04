A young who lives in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, captivated Internet users, since being a fashion expert, when visiting Coppel’s store, he found ‘jewels’, At surprising prices to build an outlet for the seasons.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘Fashion blogger’, identified as @abneleon19, at modeling different styles that she creates with the clothes she buys from different stores, went to the Mexican company based in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, Coppel and created some incredible outfits, which is why it went viral.

The Sinaloan woman has more than 200,000 followers because in her publications she shows the outfits she wears depending on the situation, from going to church on Sundays, trying lipsticks in her day-to-day life, to modeling the garments of various brands that are specialize in fashion.

One of the clips that has had the most interactions is when he buys at Coppel, for which he has spread several times that he visits a branch, recently he shared the articles that found at an affordable price.

When the young woman was in Coppel’s store, she showed that she chose a pair of shoes, sandals, various blouses, and dresses from a nice store for this summerafter showing the prices, Internet users ask for another part, since she always wears the outfits she creates.

Coppel Departments

The company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in 1941, operates in Mexico and Argentina, while following the motto ‘improve your life’, Elektra’s main competition, it offers commercial and financial services.

Currently, Grupo Coppel is in the 113th place of the 250 most important retail stores in the world, it is prestigious for discounts, quality and prices on its products for sale.

The department store chain sells:

Furniture

consoles

Video game

Cell phones

electronics

White line

Home appliances

Shoes

Toys

Jeweler’s

Personal care

perfumes

Sport

motorcycles

automotive

Clothes