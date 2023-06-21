Chupacabras or a small bear? It was the question that a farmer asked himself when recording a strange being devouring one of the animals on your farm, this, just a few months before residents of Oruro, Bolivia, will report the presence of the mythical beast.

As you read it, at the end of the text you will find a video of what some believe is a Chupacabraand you will also know the version of people in the Bolivian department about the tragedy of some goats, llamas and alpacas.

First things first, the viral video you must watch. In it clip shows an animal with a bent body devouring an animal farm, while a camera records him in detail from no more than three meters away.

Although the material was disseminated with the assertion that it is a ‘Chupacabra’, it seems to be very clear that it is a bear cub who went out to look for food in the middle of the night gloom.

Chupacabras in Bolivia

Alpacas, llamas and goats are just some of the animals that Dead bodies have been found in the department of Oruro, Bolivia, where residents have blamed the Chupacabras according to the journalistic note published by El Diario NY with the title “Report the presence of “El Chupacabras” in a Bolivian city”.

This means of communication indicates that a few days ago lifeless animals also appeared in Chimaltenango, in southern Guatemala. In that locality they were chickens, turkeys, ducks.

both times the animals were found lying on the ground with holes near the neck and without a single drop of blood.

In a video recorded with a drone, published by Telemundo on the Youtube channel ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, with the name “They record an alleged chupacabra that kills animals in Bolivia”, a being similar to a dog is seen but with a hump on the back.

It should be noted that the myth started in Puerto Rico in 1995, and which spread to Mexico along with other parts of the world, was never corroborated despite the fact that it was seriously investigated at the time.

This means of communication recommends take the issue seriously and not be alarmed until an in-depth investigation is carried out that provides conclusive evidence. Until then, it cannot be assured that it is the Chupacabras in Bolivia.