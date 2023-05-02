Mexico.- Being an element of the Mexican Army It is not an easy task, because in order to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mexico, the troops must comply with the training process. In this context, a young ex-military has dedicated herself to answering what military women do when they are in their days.

This situation was explained by the ex-military identified on TikTok, as @bailarinafelklor, who related what it is like to take this course.

The young woman highlighted that as a context, all the elements that take the course must be equipped with the complete uniform, helmet and backpack with other items.

During the process, they remain in a makeshift camp and, every day of the course, they have to walk several kilometers.

As for the women who were around in her days, the tiktoker commented that they had two options. The first to ask the instructor for permission not to do the walk and the other to do the walk.

“When a woman was in her days, you had two options. Tell the instructor, and the instructor could exempt you from the walk… you could stay with the girls who were hurt and you practically didn’t do the walk. But there were those who were encouraged and all you had to do was put tights under your clothes and use a good pad,” explained the ex-military.