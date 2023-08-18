The fire broke out late Tuesday in forests in the northeast of the island, which is part of the Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwest Africa.

The archipelago’s police chief, Luis Santos, told local television that the fire had so far destroyed more than 3,200 hectares of land. “It is a complex and unusual fire,” he said.

The regional government reported that about 3,000 people had been evacuated, and about 4,000 others had been ordered to stay in their homes due to poor air quality.

“It was a very difficult night,” said Fernando Clavijo, regional official for the seven-island archipelago. “This fire is probably the most complex we have seen in the Canary Islands over the past 40 years, at least.”

“The extreme heat and weather conditions make it more difficult for the fire brigade to work,” he added.

Extensive firefighting efforts

• About 400 firefighters and soldiers, supported by 17 planes and helicopters, have been mobilized to combat the fires that threaten six municipalities.

• Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a message on social media, expressed his “solidarity with those affected by the forest fires in Tenerife, especially those who have been evacuated.”

• Sanchir said: “I would like to thank once again all the staff for their hard work and for their tremendous professionalism in fighting the fire.”

• The regional government has set up four shelters for people who have had to flee their homes.

• The authorities cut off the road to Mount Teide volcano, the highest peak in Spain and one of its most important tourist attractions, because of the fire.

• The fire broke out after the islands witnessed a heat wave that caused severe drought in the region.

• With global temperatures rising as a result of climate change, scientists warn that heat waves will become more frequent and intense, while their impact will become broader.

• In a very bad 2022 for forest fires in Europe, Spain was the country most affected by about 500 fires and destroyed areas amounting to 300,000 hectares, according to the European Forest Fire Information Center.

• So far this year, fires have destroyed more than 71,000 hectares in Spain, which is one of the European countries most vulnerable to climate change.