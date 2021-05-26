The Colombian police have used Venom grenade launchers several times in different cities of the country to suppress the protests. Several videos disseminated on social networks show that this weapon has been used in a dangerous way by the public force, according to several experts consulted by the editorial staff of Los Observadores de France 24.

Since April 28, strong anti-government protests have rocked Colombia, marked by police repression. According to the Ombudsman’s Office – a body linked to the Public Ministry – at least 43 deceased persons have been registered since that date, while the NGO Indepaz figure 52 deaths, largely linked to police violence.

It is in this context that the police have used Venom grenade launchers in front of the protesters.

Example of the use of the Venom grenade launcher in the city of Popayán, west of the Las Américas neighborhood, on May 14 (geolocation here).

The Venom is manufactured by Combined Systems Inc. (CSI), an American company. It is a device made up of three compartments, each with a different angle of inclination (see image below). Each compartment can hold ten ammunition, of two main types: smoke grenades (darkening or irritating) and stun grenades (producing loud noise and light). According to the company, they are “non-lethal”And contain submunitions that fragment in midair.

Venom grenade launcher. © CSI company website

A device used on May 12 in the historic center of Popayán

The Venom has been used in Popayán, a city located in the south of the country, on at least two different dates.

First, it was used on May 12 in the historic center, on the corner of Caldas Park, as shown in the following video: starting at 0’11, the police fired several times at the protesters, who were less than 80 meters and appear to hide behind shields and barricades.

Video recorded in the historic center of Popayán, on the corner of Caldas Park, on May 12 (geolocation here). Other videos, broadcast on that date, show the same device in the same place, for example this Y this.

Another video was recorded at exactly the same moment in the place where the protesters were: at the beginning, some throw stones at the police, and then, from 0’27, they are targets of the Venom shots.





Video recorded in the historic center of Popayán, about 80 meters from the place where the previous video was filmed, on May 12.

That same day, this weapon was also used by the police about a hundred meters, next to the San José church, as can be seen in this and in this other video. Also, in the video below, recorded less than 100 meters from the church, we can see protesters being shot by Venom.





Video recorded in the historic center of Popayán, less than 100 meters from the San José church, on May 12 (geolocation here).

A device again used in Popayán, in Carrera 17, on May 14

In Popayán, the Venom was also used on May 14, on Carrera 17, west of the Las Américas neighborhood, as shown in the video published at the beginning of this article and the one below. No protesters are visible in these two videos, but there were many in the area that day, according to images released by the outlet. Last Minute Cauca, where we can see the police shooting with the Venom from 0’38 and 3’17.

# ParoNacional14M🚨 | ESMAD once again uses the Venom weapon, one of the most expensive (approximately 445,478,080 million pesos) to shoot indiscriminately at the protesters in Popayán pic.twitter.com/GPn0MUZn05 – Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) May 14, 2021



Video recorded in Popayán, west of the Las Américas neighborhood, on May 14 (geolocation here).

Use of the Venom by the public force in Popayán, on May 12 and 14, according to videos analyzed by our newsroom.

A weapon also used in Bogotá

In addition to Popayán, the Venom has been used in Bogotá, since the beginning of May, on several occasions, as reported by the newspaper The viewer and the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Video recorded in downtown Bogotá and broadcast on May 2. Here, the Venom is used from the roof of a public force vehicle (geolocation here).

Why can the use of Venom be “dangerous”?

Since the beginning of May, several people have expressed concern regarding the use of this device by the police. Some even suspect that Venom would have caused the death of Sebastián Quintero, a young protester who died in Popayán, on Carrera 17, on May 14.

About, in this video you can hear a loud detonation accompanied by a flash and then you can see people trying to help you (geolocation here). According official information, his death occurred after the impact of a stun grenade. However, the victim’s father, contacted by our newsroom, indicated that he had not yet received the autopsy report.

In any case, several experts in weapons and ballistics consulted assure that the Venom can be “very dangerous” when it is misused. Also, in the CSI website, the following can be read: “In rare circumstances, if used incorrectly, less lethal products can cause (…) significant bodily injury or death.”

In fact, while the device’s grenades must be fired upwards, in a parabolic fashion, the videos recorded in Popayán in particular show many horizontal shots, parallel to the ground. Therefore, if there are people in front of the device, the impact is direct. “In general, all grenade shots are extremely dangerous when they are aimed directly at people. They can kill, but they can also cause the loss of an eye or fractures in the jaw or skull, “he says. Brian castner, advisor at Amnesty International.

In addition, in several videos, the police use the Venom while the protesters are only a few dozen meters away, increasing the risk of injury. “If there are people who are less than 75 meters away, it is very dangerous because the ammunition is in kinetic development, that is, they have all the energy of the shot accumulated, and if there are people within 50 meters, the use of this device should be basically prohibited ”, indicates Daniel Gomez-Tagle, who worked for CSI’s legal representative in Mexico for several years. “The Venom has been designed for theaters of war. I saw the Israeli Army use it in this context, ”continues Daniel Gómez-Tagle.

Andrei Serbin Pont, director of a network of research centers in Argentina (CRIES), adds: “In the videos, the Venom is sometimes found on the floor or on top of a vehicle. It does not change anything with respect to its lethality, but that shows that there is no clear protocol regarding its use, which considerably increases the risks of misuse. The characteristic of this device is its very high rate of fire, since it has multiple launchers mounted on a single equipment. “

On your side, International Amnesty stated that the United States should stop supplying Colombia with Venom grenade launchers, as well as other weapons manufactured by CSI, because it considers that “they are being misused to commit human rights violations against protesters.”

The experts consulted by our newsroom say they never saw the Venom used in protests outside of Colombia. But Andrei Serbin Pont underlines the fact that the Venezuelan public force has used a pretty similar device in recent years, especially to launch tear gas. However, the ammunition used by the Venom is used by the police in many countries during protests.

When contacted by our editorial staff, Wilson Baquero, communications officer for the Colombian police, indicated that the Venom was used “under all the corresponding protocols.” Then, he sent us a video made by his institution that explains how it works. However, this video indicates that the launch of the cartridges is always “parabolic” and never “direct”. After we told him that this is precisely what can be observed in several videos recorded in Popayán, Wilson Baquero finally declared that a “disciplinary investigation” was opened by his institution.

Also contacted by our editorial staff, CSI did not answer our questions.

This article was originally published on the website Les Observateurs de France 24.