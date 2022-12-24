The start of the Dakar 2023 is upon us. A challenge, that of the 45th edition of the most famous rally raid in the world, as spectacular as it is difficult, which for the fourth consecutive year will cross the Arabian peninsula from west to east.

Unpredictable and prohibitive climatic conditions oblige participants and teams to prepare in the best possible way, thanks also to the best … Continue reading

#Videos #Dakar #Sparco #innovation #waterrepellent #seat #Side #Side