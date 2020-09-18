The prefects will have, in particular, to propose “by Saturday” measures for the metropolitan areas of Lyon and Nice, where the number of new cases is 4 times and 3 times greater than the “alert rating”.

The Minister of Health gave, Thursday, September 17 at the end of the afternoon, his first weekly update on the Covid-19 epidemic since the start of the school year. “The epidemic is once again very active in our country. We must learn to live with the virus for a few more months”, warned the Minister of Health, while indicating that “the virus goes slower” that in the spring, and that “we know our adversary better”.

In the roadmap presented by Olivier Véran: new restrictions where the epidemic is progressing too quickly, a relaxed protocol for schools and an incentive to test priority audiences as a priority (health professionals, symptomatic people or in possession of a prescription).

Upcoming restrictions for Nice and Lyon

Restrictions by Saturday in Lyon and Nice, perhaps a hardening in Marseille and Guadeloupe, but no announcement to reduce the times of tests: the Minister of Health Olivier Véran drew on Thursday the roadmap for the next days to counter the “progression of the epidemic” of Covid-19. “The epidemic is once again very active in our country”, with a “dynamic” who “worry” in “certain territories”, explained Olivier Véran during a press conference with an educational tone which will now be weekly.

Consequence: the prefects will have to propose “by Saturday” measures for the metropolitan areas of Lyon and Nice, where the incidence rate (new cases) is 4 times and 3 times higher than the “alert rating” 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Even stronger measures in Marseille and Guadeloupe

These measures will no doubt be comparable to those announced last week in Bordeaux and Marseille: ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in parks (or on beaches), lowering of the maximum level for public events to 1,000 people, or even cancellation of major events. And “if the health situation does not improve” in Marseille and Guadeloupe (where restrictions have also been adopted), “it will undoubtedly be necessary to take even stronger measures”, warned Olivier Véran, citing “the possible closure of bars” or “the ban on public gatherings”.

These announcements respond to the government’s desire not to apply the same measures uniformly in France, but to “adapt to each territory”. It is one of “four pillars” of its strategy. The other three are the barrier gestures (including the mask), the triptych “test, alert, protect”, and the “protection of the elderly and the most vulnerable”.

Mask compulsory for nursery professionals

In addition, nursery professionals, who until now had to wear the mask only in the presence of parents, will now also have to wear it with children, under a new opinion from the High Council for Public Health on questions of transmission from children to children and children to adults. “These new elements will allow us in the next few days to relax the health protocol in schools”, continued Olivier Véran without further clarification, indicating that the Minister of National Education would return to this question.

Priority of tests to priority

On the other hand, he did not announce measures allowing to reduce the too long delays to make a test or to have the result of it. “We are facing real organizational difficulties”, conceded Olivier Véran. To solve this problem, the government has already defined priority people: people who have a prescription, those who have symptoms or caregivers.

In addition, antigen testing, which is faster than current RT-PCRs, is now allowed, but not for people with symptoms or “contact cases”. We are also awaiting the arrival of other rapid tests, saliva tests. “We are waiting imminently for the opinion of the Haute Autorité de santé” (HAS), said Olivier Véran.

Four months after the end of confinement, the situation is worrying. First, the number of contaminations in France is growing steadily (nearly 10,000 in 24 hours according to figures from Wednesday evening). More worrying, this increase begins to be felt on hospitalizations and resuscitation.