Content creators have gone viral after teaching that when working, they decide to listen to music to relax, an action that for some is controversial, since they are during working hours. Recently employees of the company based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Coppel, they hid in the aisle of the shoe store .

For this reason, to the rhythm of the song ‘Muriendo lento’ by Belinda in collaboration with Moderatto, the workers of the store founded in 1941 were seen surrounded by shoes, coppelwhile they were carried away by emotion before the iconic musical theme released in 2004.

As was shown in the viral video that Sergio Moreno’s account spread on the TikTok social network, with the audio of the Rock genre, the women were seen dancing while they worked in the Mexican company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in 1941 .

The clip recorded in a branch of the company that has the slogan ‘Improve your life’, caught the attention of Internet users because with impeccable choreography, and by holding a broom, they taught as it should dance the rock

With all the energy and desire, they brought out their talent, for this reason, the creator of the content ‘@sergiomoreno261, wrote in the description of the audiovisual material ‘Rock arrived at Coppel’.

It was like this with only 15 seconds that the women, who work in the main competition of Elektra, which has more than 1,228 points of sale, Coppel, while they were at work, captivated Internet users, by dancing a song from the 33-year-old Spanish-Mexican singer and actress, Belinda.