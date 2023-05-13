People like to let off steam with songs, because with many lyrics they feel identified, reason for this, last Mother’s Day, a Coppel employee serenaded her favorite customers.

Internet users have been captivated on social networks for showing their talent, a Coppel worker thought it was perfect show your talent for singing, in the company founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa, while he was working.

The department store employee, Coppel, captivated everyone on the Internet, after the user ‘@amiirgerardo’, shared the recording, along with the description: “But the artist was never out of tune.”

Although many brands take advantage of the celebrations, to place products linked to the needs of those dates, this past May 10, in a branch of the appliance department store, they decided Surprise your clients when they receive it.

Well, both vendors and managers received the song “ma’am, ma’am” by the artist Denisse de Kalafe to their clients on that special day, which is why the video immediately went viral.

The company founded in 1941 by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, Elektra’s main competitor, offers quality services and products, being located in 1,228 points of sale in its three formats: Coppel stores, Coppel-Canada stores and variety stores, located in 3003 cities, having a presence in all the states of Mexico throughout the Mexican Republic.

Currently, it is in the 113th place of the most relevant retail stores in the world, because they usually place promotions in their different departments, therefore, today we present you with sales for the month of May.

