Mexico.- Gladys Pérez is a young woman like many others who goes out every morning to earn a living with her work in one of the most well-known companies in Mexico, the coppel department storewhere sometimes she hides in the bathrooms to dance moving her hips like a goddess.

Proof of the above is a video posted on her TikTok account ‘@gladysmariel’, where she appears in front of the typical large mirror that the Coppel baths in the Mexican Republic, at which time put work aside to perform the sexy hip-throt dance included.

Just before that, the young woman took a slight look to the side, probably to check that no one was approaching the site and to be able to carry out the viral challenge of the Chinese platform along with the song called “When I Eplotemo You” by Shelow Shaq.

During the seconds that the viral clip lasted, the employee of the company founded in Culicán, Sinaloa, in 1941 by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, turns to the rhythm of the music hoping that no colleague, partner or superior will find her.

The worker wore the typical navy blue uniform of pants, a yellow blouse and a navy blue vest with the department store logo on the chest.

Until the moment of writing this text, the video accumulates a great interaction with thousands of reproductions, likes and comments that highlighted the beauty and way of moving the hip of the Coppel’s employee.