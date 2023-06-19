Some loyal fans would do anything to be close to their favorite artist, but even deprive them of their freedom? Recently a popular trend became bandbecause its members stayed locked inside a touch.

A client, when hiring the Sonora band, locked them up, not finding a way out, the musicians decided to record and share the scene on social networks, for which the video immediately went viral.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account of the ‘Banda 3 Ríos’ (@banda3riosoficial), from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, shared a series of clips in which they showed what they had to do to get out, after they were locked in an event.

Although banda music is one of the features that characterizes the state of Sinaloa, in the last decade famous performers of this genre have become known throughout the Mexican Republic, including the ‘Banda 3 Ríos’, who on their channel YouTube has thousands of followers by sharing their successes.

The Mexican group from Sonora, She deserves great talent, standing out for her work in Mexico and in different parts of the United States.

However, this time it went viral after sharing a series of videos in which they showed that the bus in which they were transported could not pass since the person who hired them had left them locked up.

For this reason, during the recording each one is shown trying to open the door with different materials, which is why hundreds of Internet users commented on ways to to be able to remove the lock and chain, until they finally taught that They were able to continue their journey.