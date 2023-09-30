Chihuahua.- Users of the Abraham González International Airport of City Juarez Chihuahuathey lived a chaos Due to the cancellation of a flight from the airline Long live Aerobús with destination to Mazatlán.

In accordance with customers that they were preparing to address flight VB9334 of the CJS airport to MZT, at 4:15 in the afternooninitially, The flight was delayed an hour and a half; after boarding the plane, During the inspection, a tire failure was reported.estimating 40 minutes to change it.

The passengers got off the plane and after four hours without a response from the airline and the airport, they were granted a meal passbut being about 200 people Not everyone managed to redeem it by the time they boarded the ship again. plane.

One of the users reported that from the place he occupied in the aircraft, When the engines were started and the journey along the runway began, a very loud noise was heard. outside and it smelled burning.

The aircraft moved forward again, however it returnedindicating the need for for passengers to get off.

After 10:00 at night, with more than six hours of delay and with multiple inconveniences, passengers wait for the airline to resolve their purchase.the possibility of flying tomorrow or on another date.

Between the displeasure of the passengers and being stranded at the airport, some left the arrivals hall and went to complainwhile Others stayed in the luggage area because National Guard personnel did not let them out..

The next justification they received is that bad weather would not allow takeoff, due to a thunderstorm; However, two other flights to other destinations remained scheduled for tonight.

The clients requested that the disagreement be made publicthe report of a plane failure, as well as the treatment received by the authorities in denying them exit from an airport room, in addition to the property.

With information from Denise Ahumada.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Amazon Prime HERE