Mexico.- In Putla Villa de Guerrero in Oaxaca, the putleco carnival is held in February, where the streets are filled with joy and cultures, as every year, a group called “Cachondos”, which present the human lotterythe one that will surely make you laugh or fear.

The Putleco Carnival in Putla de Guerrerois one of the most important in oaxacaafter the Guelaguetza, in which there are parades, musical groups, tepache and the traditional human lottery that paralyzes social networks due to its great creativity.

The putleco carnival has the characteristic that makes everyone dance, since the inhabitants of the different indigenous communities take their creativity to a maximum level when it comes to teaching their culture, with food, music and dance. prior to Lent.

On Facebook’s digital platform, Internet user Pepe Velázquez shared the viral video, showing how beautiful Oaxaca is, thanks to its colors, showing how the parade was lived where They gave life to the traditional game in Mexico.

During the post titled, “THE HUMAN LOTTERY from the Putleco Carnival in Putla Oaxaca”, surprised people who dressed in the different cards of the characters.

The “horny”, in the Putleco Carnival 2023, They gave life to the Mermaid, death, drunk, black, little bird, musician, catrín, soldier, among other letters that they gave life to.

While they were parading in the center of the town, they were accompanied by musical instruments, for which they did not stop dancing, managing to captivate those present.

The ingenuity to make it possible for traditions to remain present is a great quality of Mexicans, therefore, given their creativity, they were filled with positive messages where they make it clear how much they value them and how proud they are of them, for make the human lottery possible.