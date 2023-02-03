The company of china crane manufacturing, Henan Mine Cranehas caused a stir in China by reward your employees with bonds for a total value of 9 million dollars.

Instead of simply handing out the money in checks, the company decided to do it in a stack of banknotes two meters highwith a distribution of up to $740,000 per employee.

The award party, which was held in January just before the Chinese New Year, generated a lot of publicity and commotion on Chinese social media, garnering more than 180 million views on the Weibo platform.

We recommend you read:

Although some media reported that drinking half a pint of baiju was a condition of receiving the bonus, a company spokesperson clarified that it was just a way to celebrate.

Since the publication of the images, the company’s human resources department has received a high number of calls from people interested in working for it.

All about the controversial Chinese company

Henan Mine Crane, a crane manufacturing company in China, has established a solid reputation in the global market thanks to its commitment to quality and innovation.

The company, founded in 2003, has experienced constant growth and has expanded its presence in the international market through the export of your products to more than 50 countries Worldwide.

The range of cranes offered by Henan Mine Crane includes tower cranes, gantry cranes, mobile cranes and platform cranes, all designed and manufactured with the highest quality and safety standards.

The company prides itself on offering innovative and customized crane solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Also, Henan Mine Crane stands out for its attention to customer service and its dedication to providing exceptional after-sales service.

The company has a team of highly trained technicians and experienced people who provide crane maintenance and repair services around the world, ensuring a optimum performance and a long shelf life of the products.

In summary, Henan Mine Crane is a world-class crane manufacturing company that has established its presence in the international market thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation and customer service.

We recommend you read:

With its wide range of cranes and dedication to providing customized solutions, Henan Mine Crane positions itself as a leader in the crane industry.