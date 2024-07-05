Quintana Roo.- In social networks, citizens They share the force of the Hurricane Beryl upon reaching land in Quintana Roo.

Through videos, we can see some aspects of the strong wind and rain that “Beryl” brings as it passes through the Mexican Republic.

As already reported, the entry of the eye of the storm It is taking place in the area of Tulum, Quintana Roo.

“Winds and rains are increasing sharply in Quintana Roo. Brothers, we are with you,” some people say.

“We have the worst wind gust of 156 km (per hour) above the eye (of the hurricane),” it added.