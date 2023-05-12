When Mexican Army helicopters begin to fly over Culiacán or other municipalities of Sinaloa one of the first questions is the following: what day is it today? recalling the hours before ‘Culiacanazo 2.0’ and other operations.

The night of this Thursday May 11 a military helicopter surprised when hovering over a soccer match in Culiacán, Sinaloawhere for a few seconds the least important thing for the spectators was the score.

Some just looked up while others used their cell phones to record video.

Today we won’t tell you who was playing or what the final score was, but you will be able to see a couple of clips from the exact moment when the popularly known as ‘boludo’ flew over the sports facilities of the Vía Reggio schoolin a popular sector of the capital.

Information obtained by this means of communication reports the takeoff of at least three military helicopters during the course of Thursday, May 11.

Just a couple of days ago, on Tuesday the 9th, various sectors of the south of Culiacán, Sinaloa, were traveled in the heights by a unit that was flying low and with its lights off.