The rumors and information leaks that precede Samsung’s announcements rarely do not match what is revealed by the manufacturer, often leaving no major surprises. And the lineup of top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 smartphones has already started to circulate.

The famous technology channel Unbox Therapy published a video with what seem to be “dummy” versions of the new smartphones, that is, replicas of the models to show the new designs. The video has already been removed, but the images continue to circulate on the internet.

+ Batteryless Tattoo Printer & Remote Control: See What’s New From CES 2022

Earlier, the famous publisher Evan Blass shared an image of what could be the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone seems to mix elements of the Galaxy Note with the S21 Ultra, leading to believe that the next generation of the S series will integrate an S Pen from scratch. And with that, the elimination of the Note line, which in 2021 did not receive any updates. And the models shown by Unbox Therapy match the images that have been released. At the base it is even possible to see the entrance to the S Pen.

The three models correspond to the S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus and the standard version of the S22. The standard and Plus feature similar designs to the Galaxy S21 launched last year, with a module made up of three cameras, both with a 50 MP main sensor, along with an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens.

The rumors surrounding the Ultra version are those that seem to diverge. In previous information, it was said that Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a photo module with five cameras, confirmed in the images. And that its main sensor could be 200 MP, being the first smartphone from Samsung to feature Olympus technology. The remaining cameras in the rear can be 50 MP. However, in a product specification sheet it is stated that the main camera is 108 MP, with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Super Clear technology. The set is complete with a 12 MP ultra wide angle and two 10 MP telephoto lenses, also with OIS. The front has a 40 MP sensor.

In the possible flyer, it is even said that the Ultra has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, with a resolution QHD+ 3080×1440. It also confirms the presence of the S Pen integrated into the smartphone. And its hardware, according to information, is composed of the Exynos 2200 processor, with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. And its battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Its colors are also highlighted: Black (Phantom Black), White (Phantom White), Green and Burgundy (Burgundy). The same colors seem to be applied to the other models, which according to the sheet have a 6.1-inch display, but with a lower resolution (2340×1080).

Finally, Roland Quandt from WinFuture shared an image of what might be the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s loader. It is a 45 W system, being faster than the one offered with the S21 which was 25 W.

Remember that all information is rumors, although they almost always match official information. Most likely is Samsung to announce its new line of equipment in an Unpacked in February, keeping the usual schedule of the Korean manufacturer.

