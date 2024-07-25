After the photographs of the allegedthe wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, a fuss broke out wave of memes on social media that left the public’s opinion on the alleged union of the Mexican singers.

Just two months after confirming their relationship, Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, They decided to join their lives in secret at the historic Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, leaving their followers stunned by the speed with which they have carried out their relationship.

Wedding

Wednesday, July 24, became a memorable date not only because Wedding, but by the explosion of memes that flooded the Internet. From humorous images to clever videosfans of both artists did not miss the opportunity to express their surprise and fun through social networks.

It all started when journalist María Luisa Valdés Doria shared an image on her social networks that seemed to confirm the rumors, in a video you could see a woman, allegedly Angela Aguilar, dressed in white, walking with three people through a garden on the estate. Dressfeaturing a bare back and a long pencil skirt, along with the young singer’s signature short hairstyle, fueled speculation.

Hours later, social networks were filled with new photographs and videos that seemed to confirm the suspicions. In the images, you can see the couple at the altar and Angela being delivered by her father, the musician Pepe Aguilar.

The presence of renowned guests, such as Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira, who shared posts on Instagram from a site that matches the aesthetics of the Hacienda, further reinforced the rumors.

Users did their thing

It wasn’t long before memes started to emerge. Followers of Angela and Christian They showed their wit and sense of humor, creating content that quickly went viral. Here are some of the best memes that this alleged wedding left behind:

The fans’ creativity not only made many laugh, but also kept the conversation about the wedding alive on social media. The memes were shared in Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, accumulating thousands of likes, retweets and comments.