A massive fire broke out this Thursday on the fifth floor of a fourteen-story residential building in the Spanish city of Valencia (east) completely affected the property and It spread to another annex, so firefighters are still trying to rescue neighbors from their balconies..

The building in the Campanar neighborhood, where the fire originated, is burned on several of its floors and the flames have spread to another building that is attached to it, both newly built.

Numerous fire brigade and ambulance crews are deployed in the area, with no information on casualties so far..

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center reported the installation of a field hospital next to the double building.

An emergency services support unit and a conventional ambulance were also mobilized.

🔴 First balance of injuries in the fire of a building in Valencia: ◾️ A firefighter with a broken wrist. ◾️ Two firefighters with burns on their hands and smoke inhalation. ◾️ A minor, a woman and two men, taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/ArnsnAbIiA — RTVE Comunitat Valenciana (@RTVEValencia) February 22, 2024

