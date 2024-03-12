In the Gaza Strip the Israeli military ''continues to bombard, for hours, continuously and without stopping. The situation gets worse, day after day''. And if ''Ramadan is the month of peace, charity and forgiveness'', the Palestinian humanitarian worker and videomaker Jumana Shahin asks: ''where is Ramadan now? Where is the peace, where is the ceasefire, where are the people who should support us and stand with us?''. Contacted by Adnkronos in the center of the Gaza Strip, in the so-called ''middle area'' where she moved at the beginning of the Israeli retaliation with her husband and daughter who turned two under the bombs, Shanin says that ''we cannot not even going to the mosque to pray, because 90 percent of the mosques in Gaza have been hit and destroyed''. But what hurts the most, she adds, is the impossibility of ''being together with the people we love, our loved ones''. Because ''we wait for this month all year'', but in the Gaza Strip we can no longer even visit relatives at home, ''because the houses have been destroyed or, even worse, because our relatives have been killed. Many, too many''.

Twenty-eight years old, originally from Gaza City, Shanin says that ''we are living in a terrifying situation, you can't even imagine''. While the population of Gaza ''hopes for a ceasefire which should have coincided with Ramadan but instead did not'', Shanin tries to ''help my people however I can''. A support that she, as a humanitarian worker, tries to give ''defying the bombings that never stop, every hour, continuously. Without being able to sleep, without being able to eat''. Because the Ramadan fast is actually a fast imposed since the beginning of the conflict. ''A month after the attack began, food began to run out. And so too are essential goods, literally missing in any case'', she says, speaking of Palestinians who are ''hungry, thirsty, scared. We have sacrificed their health because there is no clean water for them to drink''. And she wonders ''how do other Muslims in the world celebrate Ramadan while thinking about how we'' Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are doing. And again, she adds, ''how can I eat while thinking of a child who doesn't have anything to eat? All this is not acceptable''.