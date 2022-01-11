Talking about a video game addiction 40 or 50 years ago was nonsense. However, today, due to the advancement of technology, we have access to different video games through various tools, such as cell phones, computers and consoles. In addition, we have them available at all times and in any place.

(We recommend: ‘I dropped out of school and wrote a suicide note’ – former video game addict)

As a consequence, video game addiction is becoming an increasingly real threat; In fact, since January 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) added video game addiction to the list of addictive disorders in the new edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11)

“The pattern of gambling behavior results in significant distress or impairment in areas of personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important functioning,” warns the ICD-11.

The video game industry has become increasingly important worldwide and its growth has been exponential in recent years. According to Newzoo, the world’s leading provider of game analytics, this industry generated more than 180 million dollars in the world during 2021. In addition, it shared its expectations for 2024: video games would generate more than 218 million dollars. Likewise, the pandemic drove the use of this type of entertainment: from 2019 to 2020 this industry grew economically by 20 percent more.

However, spending a lot of time playing video games can be harmful, according to Dr. Jordi Sasot Llevadot, head of the psychiatry unit at the Teknon Medical Center in Spain. Among the multiple risks of video game addiction, Dr. Sasot highlights: constant state of nervousness and anxiety, isolation and disconnection from the environment, irritability, sedentary lifestyle, among others.

As part of the growing number of gamers, the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019 made video game addiction official as a mental disorder, so several countries have had to prepare treatments and support systems to treat this addiction.

In fact, there are now several clinics and detox centers that treat video game addiction around the world. One of them is Yes We Can, in the United States. This clinic treats video game addiction as if it were an addiction to drugs, alcohol, or gambling. “A young drug addict does not usually do anything other than use or think about drugs. For people with a video game addiction, the process is not much different. All day they are busy with video games or thinking about them. We see young people with gambling addiction who have been playing consecutively for eight to 15 hours a day and come to the clinic completely neglected by themselves, ”the clinic states on its website.

In turn, the director of Fundación Libérate, a center specialized in addiction prevention and treatment in Bogotá, Martha Suescún, affirms that “with the pandemic, children and adolescents have developed an impressive compulsion for video games, and the risk that this becomes an addiction is very high ”.

(Also: Fortnite leaves China after video game restrictions)

Suescún, a psychologist specializing in the prevention and treatment of addictive behaviors, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the growing addiction to video games.

What are the symptoms that a person addicted to video games can present?

The DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders of the American Psychiatric Association) has established some criteria that define when a person is addicted to psychoactive substances or alcohol, for example. However, those same criteria apply to addiction or dependence to video games, such as the appearance of the syndrome called tolerance, which is the need to play more and more time or buy more video games to feel the pleasure you felt at the beginning of the game. play. Another is the withdrawal syndrome, and it is that when the video game is withdrawn, addicted people present emotional discomfort, irritability, anxiety and the only way to alleviate all these symptoms is to play again. In turn, the person shows interference with other activities, that is, loss of sleep, eating patterns are inappropriate, has problems with family relationships, stops spending time on academic or work activities and / or prefers to stay playing and not sharing.

They are unable to stop …

Addicts have a conviction of the need to play less, but they are unable to do so, they say things like ‘when I want to stop playing, I stop’ or ‘when I want to stop, I stop’, but in reality they cannot do it. On the other hand, the addicted person presents a compulsion or an excessive use of time in video games, obsessing over them. So they start looking online for information about the game, what new features or updates are there, they invest a large sum of money in video games and so on. Dependence on video games is classified within non-toxic addictions.

Can people who use video games every day be considered addicted?

It is important to differentiate between use, abuse and addiction. The first is when a person plays occasionally, or even daily, but neither their behaviors nor their behaviors are altered by video games. The second is when the video game interferes with the daily activities of the person who plays, in addition it does so in places or times when it should not and is aware that it causes problems. Finally, addiction is when one or more of the above criteria is presented. It should be noted that from abuse to addiction there is a very fine line; But not everyone develops addiction, it depends on the vulnerability of the person and that they have predisposing factors to develop it.

Do only children and adolescents develop this type of addiction to video games?

The risk of developing an addiction to video games is higher in children and adolescents. But dependence can also occur in adults.

But, video games do not only represent disadvantages …

Among the possible advantages of video games are that, indeed, they favor concentration, some cognitive abilities and the processing of information and attention; allow the development of eye-hand coordination; They benefit self-esteem, the feeling of dominance, of control.

Can they isolate the person?

Video games also reduce the probability of having other problem behaviors, favor socialization in some cases and mitigate stress, among others. But there are also many disadvantages. If the person is abusing or depending on video games, they can no longer perform other activities that are equally important, they inhibit some social behaviors and they tend to isolate themselves.

There are many benefits and drawbacks to playing, but the problem is not the game itself, but the personality characteristics of the player. The person may have a predisposition or vulnerability that becomes a disadvantage, which will end up enabling and favoring the development of video game addiction.

What characteristics can make the development of addiction to video games possible?

There are several personality characteristics that can alert the development of video game addiction: having a family history of some type of addiction, having a mixed anxiety or depression disorder; Difficulty making decisions, solving problems, or controlling impulses; having a taste for extreme sensations, experiencing problems setting limits or having self-control, among others.

It is important for the person to identify if they have any of the characteristics to avoid developing an addiction to video games. However, it is possible that a person who does not have any of the aforementioned characteristics develops an addiction to video games.

How to prevent addiction to video games?

You have to educate the kids, but the reality is that it is not easy to do it. They see no problem with the problem. It is easier to raise awareness among parents. They are the ones who must limit the time their children dedicate to video games and must establish schedules. In turn, video games are becoming a way to avoid or evade emotions. For example, I have seen that in family gatherings children sometimes get restless, and parents, in order to calm them down, play a game on their cell phone or tablet, which is not correct because children must learn to live your emotions. If children get angry, parents should make them understand that it is their authority, doing so through communication and dialogue. In addition, parents must have control over the type of video game that their children are using.

How?

Parents should raise awareness about time with other activities, should seek parallel activities, and should not allow the video game to interfere with basic activities.

Parents should raise awareness about time with other activities, should seek parallel activities, and should not allow the video game to interfere with basic activities. The idea is that parents raise awareness and transmit it to their children. Video game addiction is a mental illness that is progressive over time. A person does not become addicted overnight. It begins with a whole process, but parents must be aware of how video games are impacting their children’s lives, so that they do not develop an addiction and dependence on them.

What if that person is an adult?

Addicts do not usually seek help on their own. It is usually a family member or friend who seeks help for them. So the call is that if someone close to you sees that a person is having difficulty controlling himself, it is time to help him identify his problem and ask for help. In the same way, it is necessary to follow up because it is very common for the person to say ‘I can stop’, but when it comes to doing so it is difficult for them and they cannot stop.

(You might be interested in: A video game for those seeking peace and relaxation)

When should a person seek help?

The problem, in reality, is that the person identifies what is the role of the video game in his life. The first step is for the person to recognize that they have difficulties in stopping the game and that they spend a lot of time in it, or that they are neglecting their activities because they are playing. If that happens, you have to seek help because this person is using the video game to alleviate any emotional distress.

CATALINA ARIZA CONTRERAS

SUNDAY DRAFTING