While for some gamers only victory matters, although to achieve this it is necessary to resort to deceptive tactics, others think the opposite and consider that any trick detracts from the taste of victory. To identify these camps, a study analyzed which are the countries that most resort to cheating in video games.

The study, conducted by the specialized portal Uswitch, determined which are the communities in which the most tricks, traps or cheats are used to reach the podium in virtual competitions.

According to this research, the players who most frequently use cheats they are the Russians, with an average of 18.40, followed by the Italians (16.58). Both countries boast the highest numbers. Further back, the Israelis are down considerably to 4.87.

In ninth place is Brazil with 2.32, in eleventh place the United States (2.10), while in 13th place is Argentina with an average of 1.92, almost ten times less than Russia.

Already with a figure well below the previous ones, 23rd place is Guatemala (0.69), Chile appears in 27th with 0.52 and Uruguay is one step below, with 0.50.

The results have been obtained through an exhaustive analysis of the data from the Google search volume of people crawling words like “cheat codes”, “cheats” and all sorts of content related to breaking the rules of a specific game.

How the ranking was made

To balance results, those responsible for the study took into account the population of each country, so they adjusted the search volumes to ensure a fair comparison.



“For countries where English was not the first language, Google Translate was used to get native translations of: cheats, cheat codes, and (in-game) cheats. In countries where the search volume was not present in the native language, the search volume was taken from the key terms in English”, They explained in Uswitch.

Among the games that most resort to cheating are Mario Kart, Pokémon, Call of Duty, NBA 2K20, Mafia, Fallout 4, Fortnite, Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield, Bioshock, Crysis, Doom, LEGO Star Wars, Metal Gear Solid.

Other surprising data provided by the study is that almost half of the countries in the top 50 are in Europe, among which are included the aforementioned Romania, Portugal and Denmark.

Another striking detail has to do with the games on which tricks are most sought in each country. For example, in Germany they seem to have a fixation on Bethesda games, since both Skyrim and Fallout 4 appear among those in which the most codes are consulted on Google.

And particularly Iceland is a curious case, since it is the country where most cheats are searched on Google for games like Bioshock, Battlefield, Doom, Metal Gear Solid, Need For Speed, No Man’s Sky, The Last of Us and Spider-Man.

