In recent days it has been announced the Il Giffoni Good Games, created and designed by Giffoni Innovation Hub in collaboration with Giffoni Experience. It is an event dedicated to the panorama of cinema and startups, but which in this case also acts as a meeting point – as well as a celebration – of new technologies and the videogame panorama, especially dedicated to “good play”. this is the first edition, to be held at Giffoni Valle Piana (SA) Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, precisely inside the structures Giffoni Multimedia Valley.

The event will welcome i young from Millennials to Generation Z, taking them to a parallel world where these kids will be immersed in new trends. In fact, it is not a novelty that that of the video game is an industry with a strong social impact and not only that, which has given life to a truly giant and incredible community within the community.

The posters of this edition’s opening was made by Palmen (stage name of the Milanese artist Andrea Palmitano), while they are counted among the guests of the event Fabio Viola (gamification expert who has collaborated on titles with high-sounding names), Christian Pulieri (game designer who will create a small videogame at the event in 3 hours), but also names better known by the masses who will be inside the Creator District created by Dario Moccia and Davide Masella, illustrious names like those of Kafkanya, Dario Moccia, SabakuAnd Pow3r.

And again, there will be events in which the various partners of the event will be protagonists, places to play (for example 22 gaming stations with Fifa), and projections of various episodes of series and anime by Crunchyroll. Space then ai cosplayto the area comics and board gamesto that for the vrand so on.

ESports will also play its part, with other free to play gaming stations, tournaments played shoulder to shoulder with top players, and eyes focused on the E-Sports Stage. Finally, there will also be theUniversity Mastersthe first video game tournament between Italian universities organized by 2WATCH, in collaboration with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

All those who want to participate will find tickets already on sale through the circuit Vivaticket.